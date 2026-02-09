:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
09.02.2026 23:00:00
AMD's Growth Rate is Declining. Should Investors Be Worried?
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) recently posted its latest quarterly earnings numbers, which were strong. But there was a problem, as the growth rate was down from the previous period. The company has been launching new chips, and it's expecting a lot more growth due to artificial intelligence (AI). The recent results and guidance, however, may raise some question marks about the business and just how strong its growth prospects really are.Is this slowdown in AMD's growth rate a cause for concern for investors, or could the tech stock still be a good long-term investment today?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
