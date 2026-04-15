CHANGE Aktie
WKN DE: A2DF53 / ISIN: JP3507750002
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15.04.2026 19:45:00
AMD's MI450 Chip Could Change Everything for the Stock. Here's What Investors Need to Know Before It Launches.
When it comes to technology stocks, one of the most important considerations is innovation. On that front, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is set to launch one of the most important chips in its history in the second half of this year: Its MI450 graphics processing unit (GPU).It's no secret that AMD is the distant No. 2 player behind Nvidia in the GPU space. However, the MI450 will be its most advanced chip ever and is designed to compete with Nvidia's upcoming Rubin architecture. The chips will feature 432 GB of HBM4 (high-bandwidth memory) and 19.6 TB/s of memory bandwidth, both about 1.5 times that of Nvidia's Rubin GPUs. AMD has already compared its MI450 GPUs to the breakthrough it achieved with consumer CPUs in 2021, when it finally surpassed Intel in this area. The chips are also a major component of AMD's new Helios AI rack design. It will be the company's first rack-scale design for AI workloads. It will also include its EPYC central processing units (CPUs) and Pensando data processing units (DPUs), and use open networking standards.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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