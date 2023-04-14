|
14.04.2023 13:20:00
AMD's New Gaming Chip Can't Be Beat
The final Ryzen PC CPU featuring Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) unique 3D V-Cache, to launch as part of the Ryzen 7000 series, is also the best -- at least for gamers. The 8-core Ryzen 7 7800X3D features a whopping 104MB of cache, with a big chunk coming from a 3D-stacked chiplet. That's less cache than the higher-end and more expensive 7900X3D and 7950X3D but blows anything from Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) out of the water.Raw single-threaded performance is crucial for games, and the number of cores matters to a degree, as well. On both fronts, Intel's Raptor Lake chips hold an edge over AMD. However, the amount of ultra-fast memory that sits right next to the CPU can have an enormous impact on gaming performance.When an application needs to access a piece of data, the CPU's various levels of cache will be checked first. If the data exists in the cache, it can be accessed extremely quickly. If not, the application must reach out to the system's RAM (random-access memory). RAM is fast, compared to a solid-state drive, but it's much slower than cache memory.Continue reading
