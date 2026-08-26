BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
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26.08.2026 05:06:01
AMD's Next AI Accelerator Carries 432 Gigabytes of Memory -- 50% More Than the Last One. Here's the Bill That Comes With It.
The most important number on Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ:AMD) next artificial intelligence (AI) accelerator may be its memory capacity. The Instinct MI455X, the flagship of the MI400 series the chipmaker introduced this year, is specified at 432 gigabytes (GB) of HBM4, the newest generation of high-bandwidth memory.Today's top chip, the MI355X, carries 288 GB of the prior generation. The step up is exactly 50%.The reasoning sits on AMD's own spec sheet, which says the added capacity lets larger AI models and their working data stay in local memory, next to the processor. The timing, I think, is the harder part. AMD is raising its memory content by half at a moment when memory prices are climbing across the chip industry.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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