AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPUs Aren't Selling Well, According to Amazon

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has made a habit of impressing reviewers and customers alike with each of its Ryzen desktop CPU launches over the past five years. The problem the company is facing with its latest Ryzen 7000 chips is not that they aren't good products. They certainly are. The problem is that pricing is completely out of touch with reality.Amazon ranks its top-selling CPUs, and the good news for AMD is that its products occupy the top two spots. The bad news is that these best sellers are last-generation Ryzen 5000 chips. The first Ryzen 7000 chip on the list is the high-end $699 7950X in the No. 16 spot. You must go down to the No. 22 spot to find the next one, the $399 7700X. The mid-range 7600X, which goes for $299 and should logically be selling more units than its pricier siblings, falls into the No. 34 spot.This is a single data point, but I think it's safe to say that the Ryzen 7000 launch has not been a rip-roaring success.