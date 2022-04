AME announces upcoming health and exploration safety courses  

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

The Association for Mineral Exploration’s (AME) has announced two upcoming online courses in May: Health and Safety Update for members on May 4, and Health, Safety and the Environment for project managers on May 14.The overview of field safety is a requirement for some students, and a good refresher for project managers.Health and Safety Updates’ agenda includes modules on surface transportation, field gear, safe approaches to traversing in remote areas, cold water survival, helicopter safety and wildlife safety.Health, Safety and the Environment for project managers’ agenda includes modules on project manager’s mind frame and contractor management, training requirement, mental health, communicable disease prevention, environment and drills and machinery.Student rates apply. Registration for Health and Safety Update for members on May 4 is here, and registration for Health, Safety and the Environment for project managers on May 14 is here.