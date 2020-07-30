AMEC Introduces Prismo HiT3(TM) MOCVD System for Deep Ultra-violet Led Mass Production

SHANGHAI, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc. China (AMEC, stock code 688012), today debuted the Prismo HiT3™ system – an advanced metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD) tool engineered to mass produce deep ultra-violet light emitting diodes (DUV LEDs).

The system is the newest addition to AMEC's portfolio of Prismo MOCVD products that are used by most leading LED manufacturers in the world. With a maximum reactor chamber temperature of 1400 degrees Celsius, the tool enables the growth of high-quality aluminum nitride and high-aluminum component materials with excellent process performance, superior wafer uniformity and low defectivity. Built for high throughput, the system can process up to 18 2-inch epitaxial wafers per run, with extendibility to 4-inch wafers.

Early customers include China-based Jason Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (Jason) a leading producer of DUV LEDs for home applications, medical instruments, and products used for scientific research.

DUV light has been used for decades as a disinfectant for industrial and consumer applications. It works by disrupting the DNA of bacteria and viruses, and killing their reproductive capabilities. The emergence of pathogens like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19 has increased demand for DUV LED products with the wavelength power to destroy new microorganisms. Today's state-of-the-art for this purpose is DUV LEDs at wavelengths of 260-280nm like the products manufactured by Jason.

The Prismo HiT3 system's novel chamber design features a range of enabling technologies to grow aluminum nitride at extremely high process temperatures and delivers industry-leading yield. An automatic vacuum transfer system prevents particle generation and keeps defects low. The process is automated and offers a longer mean time between maintenance (MTBM) than the closest competitive tool – further maximizing uptime and production capacity.

"Today, we're seeing the benefits of DUV LEDs in real time with the technology now an important tool used to destroy harmful pathogens," said Jian Kang, Chairman at Jason. "As the science of DUV LED technology continues to advance, we are proud to operate at the leading edge with products to disinfect public environments, as well as the home. AMEC's Prismo HiT3 system can meet the high-volume/low cost-of-ownership manufacturing imperatives for DUV LEDs. The company is a trusted partner with its high-performance MOCVD equipment solutions and world-class process expertise."

"The Prismo HiT3 system contains all the innovative features of our proven Prismo platform, now with new ultra-high-temperature process capabilities for AlN-based DUV LED applications," said Dr. Zhiyou Du, Executive Vice President & COO at AMEC. "We're pleased that Jason is an early user. The company is known for stretching the limits of LED technology and creating products that benefit human health. We're glad that our equipment solutions are helping them meet their technology and cost goals for next-generation DUV LEDs."

Prismo HiT3 is trademarked by AMEC.

Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc. China (AMEC)

AMEC is China's leading provider of process technologies, tools and expertise that help global manufacturers of semiconductors and LEDs achieve their innovation, production and profit goals. The company's etch tools enable chipmakers to build devices for diverse applications at nodes as low as 5nm, while its MOCVD systems lead the market for the production of Blue LEDs. More than 1400 AMEC process units, comprising both product lines, have been installed at 73 leading customer fabs across Asia and Europe. AMEC is headquartered in Shanghai with operations in Nanchang and Xiamen, and regional subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, and the United States.

SOURCE Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc. China (AMEC)