Amedisys Q4 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates
(RTTNews) - Amedisys (AMED) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $34.05 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $45.15 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Amedisys reported adjusted earnings of $38.81 million or $1.18 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $559.32 million from $550.71 million last year.
Amedisys earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $34.05 Mln. vs. $45.15 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.04 vs. $1.36 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.18 -Revenue (Q4): $559.32 Mln vs. $550.71 Mln last year.
