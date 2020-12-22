Amelia Delivers on its 2020 Mission to Democratize Conversational AI

Closes the year by more than a hundred new clients and lowers the technical and investment barrier to advanced Digital Employees

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2020 /CNW/ -- Amelia, an IPsoft Company, the largest independent leader in enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI), closes the year with a monumental evolution in its product development to support the democratization of sophisticated Conversational AI to organizations of all types, and those without in-house algorithmic coding skills. During the year, the Amelia® platform has been recognized by Forrester, Everest and Frost & Sullivan for the transformational impact of her advanced cognitive capabilities on the enterprise.

The Amelia platform also has been implemented by more than a hundred new clients in 2020 across a diverse range of industry and enterprise size. These include Alvarez & Marsal, Bankia, Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, Kenneth S. Nugent, P.C. Attorneys at Law, Securus Technologies, Sterling National Bank, TriStar Plastics Corporation and Unisys Corporation.

2020 was a pivotal year for Amelia. In October, the launch of the Digital Employee Builder further supported Amelia's mission of democratizing Conversational AI by significantly lowering the technical barrier to adoption. The platform leverages cognitive intelligence to simplify the process for designing, deploying and implementing Conversational AI agents. This increased accessibility empowers subject matter experts to act as Citizen Developers, enabling those without previous experience in intelligent automation to create novel implementations.

In February, Digital Workforce.ai™ launched as the first marketplace for Digital Employees™ that can collaborate with human colleagues and catalyze the creation of the hybrid workplace for businesses. Businesses cloud-source AI-powered digital workers through the marketplace, each one possessing decades of experience in enterprise AI for specific roles, skills and industries, and with advanced cognitive, self-learning and conversational capabilities.

The transformation of the Amelia product portfolio to improve access to Conversational AI builds on the two-decade long mission of founder and CEO, Chetan Dube: "Can machines think?' This question has wholly consumed my research and the development of Amelia over the past two decades. As her cognitive intelligence advances, I increasingly recognized that the next great hurdle would be in democratizing access to her growing capabilities. Over the coming years, the gap between those organizations that have the investment and technical capabilities to implement enterprise-grade AI, and the have-nots, will become a chasm and ultimately determine the future survival of these organizations."

Unlike chatbots and more limited virtual assistants that react to keyword-driven instructions and follow static decision trees, the cognitive brain of the Amelia platform allows users to have natural, human-like conversations to execute tasks or resolve queries. Using advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP), Amelia is also able to handle complex conversations and digressions, follow context switching, and independently execute complex tasks to resolve user requests. Her state-of-the-art affective computing and sentiment analysis enable her to recognize and adapt her responses based on the mood of the user and the context of the situation. These skills are constantly improving through her automated learning capabilities.

