Amended: ArcelorMittal Turns To Q4 Profit, Revenue Improves
(RTTNews) - Amended: corrects to compare results with last year, instead of quarter-on-quarter
ArcelorMittal SA (MT) announced earnings for fourth quarter, compared to a loss last year.
The company's bottom line came in at $177 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with loss of $390 million, or $0.51 per share, last year.
Excluding items, ArcelorMittal SA reported adjusted earnings of $654 million or $0.86 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period grew to $14.971 billion from $14.714 billion last year.
ArcelorMittal SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $177 Mln. vs. loss of $390 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.23 vs. loss of $0.51 last year. -Revenue: $14.971 Bln vs. $14.714 Bln last year.
