Amended: Insight Molecular Announces Direct Offering Of $26 Mln Of Shares; Stock Down
(RTTNews) - Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (IMDX) Wednesday announced an agreement with certain institutional investors resulting in the offering of 4,525,976 common shares at a price of $5.75 per share, to raise about $26 million. Shares were trading down more than 28% at $5.28, in the morning trade.
The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate and other purposes, including research and development in the transplantation category.
The share offering is expected to close on February 12.
Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering, the company said in a statement.
Shares of Insight Molecular closed the day at $5.73, down $1.68 or 22.67% on the Nasdaq.
(Amendment: Earlier story is corrected to say the company did not withdraw 2025 guidance; recasts the story to include share offering)
