25.04.2023 11:45:43
Amendment of Articles of Association
Company announcement no. 9/2023
With reference to release no. 8/2023 of 24 April 2023, changes in Columbus A/S’ Articles of Association as a consequence of the decision made by the Annual General meeting to amend the authorizations in Art. 4.1, 4.2 and 4.3 have today been registered in the Danish Business Authority.
New Articles of Association are attached.
For further information, please contact:
CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00
