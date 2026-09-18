Amer Sports' 2026 Outlook: Margin Expansion Drives Growth as Direct-to-Consumer Model Scales

Picture a snowy mountain slope in France or an elite tennis court during a grand slam. Whether it is an Arc'teryx jacket designed for the harshest alpine conditions or a Wilson racket in the hands of a professional, Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) equips the world's most demanding athletes. The company functions as a global powerhouse in athletic gear and apparel, operating a premium multi-brand platform that spans from high-end technical clothing to specialized sports equipment. With its current stock price at $27.26 as of Sept. 16, 2026, the company has seen the stock decline 26% over the past year, reflecting the market's digestion of its rapid post-IPO scaling.

Our proprietary Hidden Gems scoring system assigns Amer Sports an overall Superscore of 75 out of 100, placing it in the Above Average category. This score ranks the company in the Top ~21% of every company we evaluate, ahead of roughly 79 out of every 100 firms we score. The Superscore serves as a data-driven starting point, and this article examines both the operational momentum fueling its recent success and the structural hurdles that keep the company below top-tier rankings, helping you weigh these signals against your own research.

The company maintains a high return on net tangible assets, ranking in the top half of our database, indicating it generates outsize profits on a relatively small base of physical assets. This efficiency helps the company compound value faster as it grows, which goes some way toward justifying the premium valuation the market currently applies to its shares.

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