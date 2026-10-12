Amer Sports Chief Strategy Officer Exercises Options to Acquire More than $7 Million Shares. Is This a Signal to Buy AS?

Victor Wen-Chang Chen, Chief Strategy Officer at Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS), disposed of 117,461 shares at $26.60 per share as part of an options exercise to acquire a net 285,034 shares, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($26.60); post-transaction value based on Sept. 15, 2026 market close ($26.62).

Amer Sports is a multinational consumer discretionary enterprise with approximately 15,400 employees and a global footprint spanning Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and Asia Pacific. The company leverages established brand portfolios, including Arc'teryx and Peak Performance, to maintain competitive positioning in the premium athletic and outdoor apparel markets. With trailing twelve-month (TTM) revenue of $7.4 billion and net income of $546.4 million, the company demonstrates operational scale and profitability within the leisure and consumer cyclical sector.

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