WKN DE: A2PMA9 / ISIN: US0235761014

06.11.2025 12:37:13

Amerant Bancorp CEO Jerry Plush Resigns; Carlos Iafigliola Named Interim CEO

(RTTNews) - Bank holding company Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) Thursday said that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jerry Plush has decided to step down from his positions, effective November 5.

The company's Board has subsequently appointed Carlos Iafigliola, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer or COO as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Odilon Almeida Jr., who was the Lead Independent Director, has been appointed Board Chair.

Amerant Bancorp said that its Board, with help from a executive search firm, will conduct a search for a permanent CEO and the list will include external candidates and Iafigliola.

The company said that before his tenure as COO at Amerant Bancorp, Iafigliola worked as Asset & Liability Manager and Treasury Manager. He began his career as a Market Risk Analyst at Mercantil Servicios Financieros, Amerant's holding company before the IPO.

ATX fester -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt steigt am Freitag, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegt. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.
