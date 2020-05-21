Ameren Announces New Engagement with Energy Startups

ST. LOUIS, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) is collaborating with the Electric Power Research Institute's (EPRI) Incubatenergy® Labs startup challenge to demonstrate and explore today's and tomorrow's technologies, products and services that have the potential to benefit Ameren's customers.

Ameren and EPRI, and 12 other utilities, are hosting a set of accelerated technology demonstrations with 10 startup companies that may provide utility customers with effective energy management solutions, and Ameren with new tools to maintain system quality, reliability and efficiency using sustainable methods. The collaborative effort is a core program in the Ameren Accelerator, which teams with public universities, private companies and industry associations to invest, mentor and host pilot projects with energy technology startups.

"Ameren Accelerator 2020 evolves our successful energy innovation model to incorporate more energy technology demonstrations," said Warner Baxter, chairman, president and CEO, Ameren Corporation. "We have confidence that our engagement with these promising startup companies will help us deliver the kinds of clean, reliable and affordable energy solutions our customers are looking for."

Ameren will host the following companies for technology demonstrations:

ev.energy ( Palo Alto, Calif. ) – Wireless platform that optimizes electric vehicle charging to save customers money, fully utilize renewable energy and delivers flexibility services to the grid.

) – Wireless platform that optimizes electric vehicle charging to save customers money, fully utilize renewable energy and delivers flexibility services to the grid. IND Technology, Inc. ( New York, N.Y. ) – Technology that remotely detects and locates electrical faults before they occur, which could prevent power losses, wildfires and other consequences.

) – Technology that remotely detects and locates electrical faults before they occur, which could prevent power losses, wildfires and other consequences. PingThings ( El Segundo, Calif. ) – Artificial intelligence platform that processes, stores and uses high-definition sensor data in real time, at grid scale.

) – Artificial intelligence platform that processes, stores and uses high-definition sensor data in real time, at grid scale. Recurve ( Mill Valley, Calif. ) – Software as a service tool that analyzes how to use energy more efficiently and effectively in response to cost, carbon reduction and other customer goals.

Ameren also is supporting startup companies who are demonstrating their technology with the other utilities, and Ameren customers may also benefit from their innovations. Those companies include:

Grid Fruit ( Pittsburgh, Pa. ) – Grid-responsive scheduling of machine cycles to provide demand management and flexibility from commercial foodservice refrigeration systems.

) – Grid-responsive scheduling of machine cycles to provide demand management and flexibility from commercial foodservice refrigeration systems. Kognitiv Spark ( Fredericton, NB ., Canada ) – Augmented reality-enabled tool to help utility workers and supervisors solve problems and learn new skills on the job.

., ) – Augmented reality-enabled tool to help utility workers and supervisors solve problems and learn new skills on the job. LineVision ( Somerville, Mass. ) – Non-contact, overhead line sensor technology that provides situational awareness, asset health monitoring and increases capacity.

) – Non-contact, overhead line sensor technology that provides situational awareness, asset health monitoring and increases capacity. RWI Synthetics ( Edmonton, AB , Canada ) – AI-driven intelligent systems modeling tool to help grid planners with scenario planning and distributed energy resource integration.

, ) – AI-driven intelligent systems modeling tool to help grid planners with scenario planning and distributed energy resource integration. Sharc Energy Systems ( Port Coquitlam, BC , Canada ) – Multifamily building wastewater heat recovery systems.

, ) – Multifamily building wastewater heat recovery systems. Switched Source ( Vestal, N.Y. ) – An alum of the 2017 Ameren Accelerator, Switched Source has continued to develop its power electronics-based distribution-automation solutions to help manage distribution system load and improve power quality.

The demonstrations will begin remotely over the next several weeks. Results of the projects will be presented at the Ameren Accelerator Demo Day in St. Louis this October.

