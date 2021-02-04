Ameren Earns Top Marks in 2021 Corporate Equality Index

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren is proud to announce that for a sixth consecutive year, it has scored a perfect 100% on the Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

"This recognition stands as a testament to our continuing efforts to celebrate the diverse talents, accomplishments and contributions made by all our co-workers," said Sharon Harvey Davis, vice president, diversity, equity and inclusion and chief diversity officer for Ameren Services. "At Ameren, our mission is to power the quality of life for our customers, and our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion is helping lead us in delivering on that vision."

The CEI rates workplaces on lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer equality based on four criteria: nondiscrimination policies, equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility. The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to over 18 million U.S. workers and an additional 17 million abroad. Over 1,100 of the nation's largest businesses participated in the survey.

"From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality," said Alphonso David, human rights campaign president. "This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do – but the best business decision."

The results of the 2021 CEI showcase how 1,142 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also for the 57% of CEI-rated companies with global operations who are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad. Ameren's efforts in satisfying all of the CEIs criteria earned a 100% ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality. The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

About Ameren Corporation

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric service generation, transmission and distribution services, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops, owns and operates rate-regulated electric transmission projects. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn.com/company/Ameren.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameren-earns-top-marks-in-2021-corporate-equality-index-301221807.html

SOURCE Ameren Corporation