America Can't Get Enough Chipotle. Time to Buy the Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) just put to rest any concerns that food and labor inflation were hurting its performance.In an environment where Walmart just said consumers are cutting back on discretionary spending, the restaurant chain delivered double-digit comparable sales growth, up 10.1% from the quarter a year ago in its second-quarter earnings report released after hours Tuesday. Since 2019, comparable sales are up a whopping 30%. The stock soared 13% Wednesday morning as investors cheered the news. With concerns about the pandemic fading, consumers flocked back to dine-in experiences as in-restaurant sales jumped 35.9%, but the digital channel still represented 39% of revenue. Chipotle is executing its digital strategy perfectly as the online channel, which includes delivery and its drive-thru concept Chipotlanes, is complementing in-store sales, rather than cannibalizing them. Digital sales provided a needed relief valve during the peak of the pandemic. Continue reading