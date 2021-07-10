America Recognizes Chronic Disease Day 2021 with Good Days

FRISCO, Texas, July 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- State and city governments, national patient advocacy groups, and local communities across America joined Good Days on July 10 to recognize Chronic Disease Day in support of all chronic and rare disease communities.

"With preventable illness on the rise, this is an opportunity to reevaluate what we can all do individually as well as a country to lower the lower the number of preventable illnesses and better support those with unpreventable conditions," said Clorinda Walley, president of Good Days. "We're proud to bring together a broad coalition of national advocacy groups and the support of leaders from the National Institutes of Health and CDC to promote everyday wellness and caregiving for ourselves and each other, to build healthier communities and to better support those with unpreventable conditions."

"This is truly a collaborative effort among local communities and healthcare leaders to raise awareness, address access to care issues and have a positive impact on the health of all Americans," said Randie Odebralski, chief operating officer of Good Days. "Thank you to all our advocacy partners and the individuals everywhere who took part this year."

Chronic Disease Day is held on 7/10 because chronic disease accounts for 7 of the top 10 leading causes of death in America and more than 90 percent of our annual healthcare spending, according to the CDC.

More than 30 states and dozens of cities, from Albuquerque to Chicago to Honolulu, join Good Days in officially proclaiming July 10, 2021, as Chronic Disease Day. On Saturday evening, landmarks and bridges across the country will light up orange and white to show their support.

On Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 12pm CST / 1pm EST Good Days will host a special Chronic Disease Day livestream event featuring special remarks by Dr. Karen Hacker, Director of National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Dr. Gary Gibbons, Director of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute at the National Institutes of Health. RSVP here and watch live on Facebook: facebook.com/HealthCentral

Led by Good Days each year, Chronic Disease Day is made possible by our sponsors and partners including the wellness and condition-specific digital health platform HealthCentral, BioCrist and leading advocacy groups including the American Heart Association, American Liver Foundation, American Lung Association, Bone Marrow & Cancer Foundation, Chronically Capable, Chronic Disease Coalition, Danny's Dose, Dermatology Nurses' Association, National Eczema Association, Fabry Support & Information Group, Fight Like A Warrior, GBS CIDP Foundation International, Hope for Hemophilia,National Alopecia Areata Foundation, National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., National Pancreas Foundation, Patient Services Inc., Project Sleep, Raynaud's Association, Restless Legs Syndrome Foundation, Scleroderma Foundation, Suffering the Silence, United for Charitable Assistance, and the US Hereditary Angioedema Association.

You can join the community, access self-care resources, submit your favorite healthy recipes, share who you stay strong for and find out if your hometown recognizes Chronic Disease Day at www.chronicdiseaseday.org.

ABOUT GOOD DAYS

Good Days is a leading national, independent 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization that makes life-saving and life-extending treatments affordable. Since 2003, Good Days has distributed more than $2 billion in access to care grants. Visit www.mygooddays.org to learn more.

