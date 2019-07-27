American Academy Cannabis Physicians Selects Cannabis Medical Network as the Academy's Exclusive Patient Education Provider

KEY WEST, Fla., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the recent board meeting of The American Academy Cannabis Physicians (AACP), the Cannabis Medical Network (CMN) was selected as the Academy's exclusive patient education provider. CMN produces patient education television programming created to educate and entertain patients on screens in medical cannabis recommending doctor's office waiting rooms.

The American Academy of Cannabis Physicians is dedicated to the education, advocacy, and research of cannabis medicine. AACP provides many benefits to its member physicians that support and educate efficacy of cannabis medicine and how to use it for state-approved medical conditions.

Cannabis Medical Network is one brand of CMN Holdings, Inc., the management of which has a 30-year track record of producing educational content airing in physicians waiting rooms. Over the years, CMN management has programmed patient education TV in waiting rooms of specialty physicians such as OBGYN, pediatric, and veterinarian offices across the country.

Philip M. Cohen, Chairman and CEO of CMN Holdings Inc. stated, "This is a real feather in the cap of Cannabis Medical Network. As a team, we have been involved with many organizations such as the American Academy of Pediatrics, The American Animal Hospital Association, The American Humane Association and others but never been selected as the exclusive source for patient education by a professional medical organization before. We are very humbled and excited by this association."

To see a list of all membership benefits of the AACP please visit www.americanacademycannabisphysicians.com, www.TheAACP.org or email info@theaacp.org. To read more about CMN please visit their website at www.cmnhi.com

