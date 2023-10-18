|
AMERICAN ACADEMY OF DERMATOLOGY: HOW TO TREAT A DEEP, PAINFUL PIMPLE AT HOME
Acne tips from a board-certified dermatologist
ROSEMONT, Ill., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acne can be bothersome, especially when you have a deep, painful pimple, which is caused by nodular or cystic acne. Unlike other forms of acne, such as whiteheads or blackheads, acne nodules and cysts develop deep under your skin.
"You often can feel nodular acne or cysts more than you can even see them on your skin" said Jacqueline Watchmaker, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist in Scottsdale, Ariz. "Although it might be tempting, keep your hands off your face. Do not try to pop a deep, painful pimple. Picking at or squeezing an acne nodule can make it more noticeable and increase your risk of infection, discoloration, especially if you have darker skin, and scarring."
Dr. Watchmaker and the AAD recommend people with a deep, painful pimple follow these additional tips for at-home treatment:
"If your deep, painful pimple doesn't go away after following these tips, or if you develop multiple deep, painful pimples, partner with the acne expert, a board-certified dermatologist," said Dr. Watchmaker. "A dermatologist can prescribe stronger medications to help treat your acne. Additionally, in-office injections can sometimes be used to more quickly treat a large, painful, acne bump."
These tips are demonstrated in "Treating deep, painful pimples: Dermatologist tips," a video posted to the AAD website and YouTube channel. This video is part of the AAD's "Your Dermatologist Knows" series, which offers tips people can use to properly care for their skin, hair, and nails.
To find a board-certified dermatologist in your area, visit aad.org/findaderm.
