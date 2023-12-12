|
12.12.2023 19:43:00
AMERICAN ACADEMY OF DERMATOLOGY: HOW TO TREAT DANDRUFF
Board-certified dermatologist's tips
ROSEMONT, Ill., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dandruff, a common scalp condition, affects people of all ages, especially in the cold winter months. If you notice small pieces of dry skin flaking from your scalp or persistent itching, it may be time to seek treatment options."It is a common misconception that dandruff is caused by poor hygiene," said Mona Sadeghpour, MD, FAAD.
"It is a common misconception that dandruff is caused by poor hygiene," said Mona Sadeghpour, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist in Pittsburgh, Pa. and Lone Tree, Colo. "Causes range from oily skin to hair care habits, along with some medical conditions."
You can usually treat mild dandruff at home by regularly washing your hair. If this is not manageable or doesn't relieve your dandruff, Dr. Sadeghpour and the AAD recommend following these tips from board-certified dermatologists:
"If these tips do not provide you relief from dandruff, it is best to make an appointment to see a board-certified dermatologist," Dr. Sadeghpour said.
These tips are demonstrated in "How to treat dandruff" a video posted to the AAD website and YouTube channel. This video is part of the AAD's "Your Dermatologist Knows" series, which offers tips people can use to properly care for their skin, hair, and nails.
To find a board-certified dermatologist in your area, visit aad.org/findaderm.
