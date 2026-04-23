American Airlines Aktie

American Airlines für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1W97M / ISIN: US02376R1023

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.04.2026 13:09:40

American Airlines Group Inc Q1 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) revealed Loss for first quarter of -$382 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$382 million, or -$0.58 per share. This compares with -$473 million, or -$0.72 per share, last year.

Excluding items, American Airlines Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$267 million or -$0.40 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.8% to $13.912 billion from $12.551 billion last year.

American Airlines Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$382 Mln. vs. -$473 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.58 vs. -$0.72 last year. -Revenue: $13.912 Bln vs. $12.551 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ -0.20 To $ 0.20 Next quarter revenue guidance: 13.50 % To 16.50 % Full year EPS guidance: $ -0.40 To $ 1.10

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu American Airlines Inc

mehr Nachrichten