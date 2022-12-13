Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen - Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON. -w-
American Airlines Group Promotes Devon May To Succeed Derek Kerr As CFO

(RTTNews) - American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) announced Tuesday that Devon May has been named Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2023, following a long-planned succession process. May, who is currently the airline's senior vice president of Finance and Investor Relations, will report to American's CEO Robert Isom.

American's current CFO Derek Kerr will step down from CFO role at end of year and remain at the airline as Vice Chair, President of American Eagle and Strategic Advisor. He will continue to lead American's Regional and Cargo teams and serve as a strategic advisor to the company.

May, who joined America West in 2002, has more than 20 years of airline industry experience across finance, operations, network planning and alliances. He previously served as senior vice president of Finance and American Eagle and senior vice president of Network Strategy.

