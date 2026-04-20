American Airlines Aktie

American Airlines für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1W97M / ISIN: US02376R1023

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20.04.2026 16:33:32

American Airlines Group Stock Falls 4%

(RTTNews) - Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) are falling about 4 percent during Monday morning trading, possibly due to a statement released by the company last week, clearing rumors regarding a merger with United Airlines.

The company's stock is currently trading at $12.15, down 4.85 percent, over the previous close of $12.78 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $8.96 and $16.50 in the past one year.

The company further stated that it is not engaged with or interested in any discussions regarding the merger. It added that while changes in the broader airline marketplace may be necessary, a combination with United would be negative for competition and for consumers, and therefore inconsistent with our understanding of the government's philosophy toward the industry and principles of antitrust law.

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American Airlines Inc 10,34 -4,68% American Airlines Inc

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