01.05.2023 15:36:01
American Airlines Pilots Authorize Strike - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - The Allied Pilots Association announced that its membership has voted in favor of authorizing a strike. The Allied Pilots Association is an independent pilots union in the United States which represents the 15,000 pilots of American Airlines (AAL). With more than 96 percent of the APA membership participating, more than 99 percent voted in favor of authorizing a strike, the Association stated.
"We will strike if necessary to secure the industry-leading contract that our pilots have earned and deserve - a contract that will position American Airlines for success," said Capt. Ed Sicher, APA President.
The APA members will be conducting informational picketing on Monday at all 10 of the airline's major hubs: Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C.
