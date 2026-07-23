American Airlines Q2 Profit Slumps As Fuel Costs Surge; Cuts Annual Outlook; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - American Airlines Group (AAL) on Thursday reported sharply lower second-quarter earnings as a surge in fuel costs outweighed strong revenue growth. The company also cuts its full-year earnings outlook.

Net income decreased to $71 million or $0.11 per share from $599 million or $0.91 per share in the second quarter of 2025.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $99 million or $0.15 per share.

Operating income declined 60.7% to $446 million from $1.135 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Operating expenses climbed 22.9% to $16.289 billion from $13.257 billion, primarily reflecting an 83.3% jump in aircraft fuel and related tax costs to $4.881 billion.

Total operating revenue increased 16.3% to $16.735 billion from $14.392 billion a year earlier, mainly driven by a 15.9% increase in passenger revenue to $15.214 billion.

Looking ahead, American Airlines expects to report an adjusted loss of between $0.70 and $0.10 per share in the third quarter, while forecasting year-over-year revenue growth of 16% to 19%.

For the full year, the company now expects adjusted results ranging from a loss of $0.65 per share to earnings of $0.65 per share. Previously it was expecting a loss of $0.40- earnings of $1.10 per share.

American Airlines shares were down more than 3% in pre-market trading after closing at $14.79 on Wednesday.