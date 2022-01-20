|
American Airlines Q4 Loss Narrows Better Than View
(RTTNews) - American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Thursday reported narrower net loss in the fourth quarter on higher travel demand.
Net loss in the fourth quarter was $931 million or $1.44 per share compared with net loss of $2.178 billion or $3.81 per share in the same quarter a year ago.
Excluding one-time items loss was $921 million or $1.42 per share, that beat the average estimate of seventeen analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $1.47 loss per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Total operating revenue for the quarter more than doubled to $9.427 billion from $4.27 billion last year. The consensus estimate stood at $9.37 billion.
AAL stock is up 1.33% at $17.54.
