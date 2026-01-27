American Airlines Q4 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) reported fourth quarter net income of $99 million compared to $590 million, a year ago. Earnings per share was $0.15 compared to $0.84. Earnings per share excluding net special items declined to $0.16 from $0.86. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $0.35, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter total operating revenues were $14.0 billion, up 2.5% from a year ago. Passenger revenues were $12.66 billion, an increase of 2.1%. The company said the government shutdown negatively impacted revenue in the fourth quarter by approximately $325 million.

For fiscal 2026, the company expects adjusted earnings per share in a range of $1.70 - $2.70. For the first quarter, the company projects adjusted loss per share in a range of $0.10 - $0.50. The company expects solidly positive first-quarter unit revenue for the domestic entity and the system, with total revenue growing 7.0%-10.0%. The company noted that the guidance reflects preliminary estimate of the impact from the ongoing Winter Storm Fern. The storm has resulted in more than 9,000 flight cancellations to date. As a result, the company's first-quarter guidance incorporates approximately a 1.5-point reduction to capacity, an estimated negative revenue impact of $150-$200 million and approximately a 1.5-point increase in CASM-ex.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, American Airlines shares are up 3.2 percent to $15.04.

