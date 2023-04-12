|
12.04.2023 15:59:48
American Airlines Raises Q1 Earnings Outlook, But Below View; Stocks Down
(RTTNews) - American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Wednesday has revised up its first-quarter adjusted earnings outlook while it comes in below analysts' estimates.
Following the news, AAL is trading down by 7.20 percent at $13.28 per share on the Nasdaq.
For the first-quarter, the company now projects adjusted earnings per share or EPS of around $0.01 - $0.05 as against its previous expectation for an approximate breakeven.
On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the airline to report EPS of $0.06, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The Group now projects available seat miles or ASMs to be up around 9.2 percent, versus its previous projection of approximately 8 percent to 10 percent.
First quarter total revenue per available seat mile or TRASM is expected to be up approximately 25.5 percent, at the mid-point of its previous guidance of up 24 percent to 27 percent.
In addition, for the first-quarter, American Airlines expects to register net income per share of -$0.03 to $0.01 per share. Net earnings are projected at -$16 million to $10 million, for the period.
For the first-quarter, the company anticipates reporting operating income of $414 million, whereas adjusted operating profit is projected at $427 million.
Revenue for the quarter is expected at $12.194 billion. Analysts, on average, project the firm to post revenue of $12.21 billion, for the quarter.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu American Airlines Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu American Airlines Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|American Airlines Inc
|11,77
|0,41%