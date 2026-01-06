American Airlines Aktie
WKN DE: A1W97M / ISIN: US02376R1023
|
06.01.2026 17:30:57
American Airlines Rolls Out Free High-Speed Wi-Fi Across Most Of Its Fleet
(RTTNews) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) has announced on Tuesday that it is rolling out free, high-speed satellite Wi-Fi for AAdvantage members, thanks to AT&T.
This is set to be available on more planes than any other airline in the world. Starting this month, the service will be offered on over 2 million flights each year, with full access on all narrowbody and dual-class regional planes by early spring.
American Airlines mentioned that this move is in response to the growing need for reliable Wi-Fi on board and will help them improve personalization and digital travel services in the future.
AAL is currently trading at $15.98, up $0.15 or 0.92 percent on the Nasdaq.
