American Airlines Rolls Out Free High-Speed Wi-Fi Across Most Of Its Fleet

(RTTNews) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) has announced on Tuesday that it is rolling out free, high-speed satellite Wi-Fi for AAdvantage members, thanks to AT&T.

This is set to be available on more planes than any other airline in the world. Starting this month, the service will be offered on over 2 million flights each year, with full access on all narrowbody and dual-class regional planes by early spring.

American Airlines mentioned that this move is in response to the growing need for reliable Wi-Fi on board and will help them improve personalization and digital travel services in the future.

AAL is currently trading at $15.98, up $0.15 or 0.92 percent on the Nasdaq.