American Airlines Aktie

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WKN DE: A1W97M / ISIN: US02376R1023

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08.10.2026 17:57:02

American Airlines To Expand Starlink Connectivity To More Than 1000 Mainline Aircraft

(RTTNews) - American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Thursday announced its plan to expand Starlink to all mainline aircraft, including Airbus narrowbodies and Boeing narrowbodies and widebodies. The premium global airline connecting more of the U.S. to the world plans to equip more than 1,000 mainline aircraft and the installations of the inflight customer experience will begin in early 2027.

American further said it aims to operate one of the world's largest Starlink-connected fleets equipped with Starlink's Performance Aero Terminal, which can deliver speeds of up to 1 Gbps per terminal.

The airline plans to provide dependable connectivity that could offer livestreaming a favorite show, gaming, collaborating in real time on an important work deal, scrolling social media or online shopping.

Starlink , making it easier to stay connected from gate to gate. Whether

Starlink will bring fast, reliable Wi-Fi to customers throughout their journey and passengers could respond to emails, catch up on messages, browse the web or can enjoy a seamless online experience in the air.

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