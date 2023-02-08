08.02.2023 14:43:01

American Airlines To Launch Proposed Offering Of $750 Mln Of Senior Secured Notes Due 2028

(RTTNews) - American Airlines, Inc., a subsidiary of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), announced Wednesday a proposed private offering of $750 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2028. The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by American Airlines Group.

The Company expects to use the proceeds from the offering of the Notes to repay a portion of the term loans outstanding under the term loan credit facility established under the Amended and Restated Credit and Guaranty Agreement, dated May 21, 2015.

The Company expects that any term loans not repaid from the net proceeds of the Notes will be amended to extend the maturity date to February 2028. The final terms and amounts of the Notes are subject to market and other conditions, and may be materially different than expectations.

American Airlines Inc

American Airlines Inc

