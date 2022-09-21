American Airlines To Unveil Premium Suites With Privacy Doors

(RTTNews) - American Airlines Group Inc. plans to launch new premium seating and a reimagined aircraft interior for its long-haul fleet beginning in 2024.

The airline will add new Flagship Suite seats with privacy doors as well as more Premium Economy seats on all Airbus A321XLR and Boeing 787-9 deliveries starting in 2024.

Along with the privacy door, the new Flagship Suite seats will offer a chaise lounge seating option and more personal storage space, giving a private premium experience to its customers.

The changes, created by design powerhouse Teague, will include redesigned lounges, the stylish aircraft interior and enhanced inflight service, among others.

American's Boeing 787-9 aircraft will have 51 Flagship Suite seats and 32 Premium Economy seats. The airline's Airbus A321XLR aircraft will feature 20 Flagship Suite seats and 12 Premium Economy seats.

Premium seating in American's long-haul fleet is expected to grow more than 45 percent by 2026 with the introduction of new interiors.

American, which was the first U.S. airline to debut long-haul Premium Economy seats in 2016, is adding even more Premium Economy seats owing to customer demand. These seats offer more privacy and doubles the amount of in-seat storage space.

The company noted that members of its AAdvantage loyalty program can earn miles that can be used for award tickets to experience American's new Flagship Suite seats when it debuts in 2024.

American will also be retrofitting its aircraft, the Boeing 777-300ER, to include Flagship Suite seats. These 20 aircraft will be refreshed with the new interiors starting in late 2024. The aircraft will feature more premium seats than its current design, with 70 Flagship Suite seats and 44 Premium Economy seats.

Further, Airbus A321T fleet will also be retrofited to align those 16 aircraft with the rest of its A321 fleet. The company will continue to offer lie-flat seats on its transcontinental routes departing New York and Boston along with its Northeast Alliance partner, JetBlue Airways.