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16.09.2026 23:57:01
American Airlines Turns To Premium Seating To Boost Profits
(RTTNews) - American Airlines (AAL) is expanding its focus on premium seating as it looks to improve profitability and capture more revenue from higher-spending travellers.
CEO Robert Isom has said adding premium seats is an important part of the airline's strategy, particularly as carriers face higher fuel costs, their second-largest expense after labour.
The shift reflects a broader industry trend, with smaller and budget airlines such as Allegiant Air and JetBlue Airways also introducing upgraded seating options to attract customers willing to pay more for enhanced comfort.
American is also preparing further upgrades to its fleet. Isom said the airline plans to revamp its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners, while new interiors are also planned for its Boeing 777-200 aircraft.
The carrier is expected to order additional wide body planes this year as part of its fleet renewal efforts.
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