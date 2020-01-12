American artist Thomas Kinkade's Family opens CityTeam House of Light for Homeless Women and Children

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --For one full year CityTeam volunteers, staff and donors have been readying a new home for women with children who have experienced addiction, abuse and/or homelessness. Beds have been delivered, a garden planted, pots and dishes are ready to serve homemade meals and Thomas Kinkade prints of his glowing landscapes cover the walls.

Thomas Kinkade, the Painter of Light™, is one of America's most recognized artists whose artwork was at one time found in 1 out of 20 households in the U.S. After his passing in 2012, Kinkade's wife, Nanette, and their four daughters, Merritt, Chandler, Winsor and Everett, founded The Kinkade Family Foundation to honor his memory in the ways he would most appreciate, by touching lives with his art and helping people in need.

Encompassing these beliefs the Kinkade Family Foundation donated funds for a 6 bedroom home to CityTeam naming it the House of Light in recognition of Thomas Kinkade's signature artwork.

"The Kinkade Family Foundation is delighted to open the doors to the CityTeam House of Light", said president, Nanette Kinkade. "We congratulate everyone who worked to make it a happy, safe home for women and children in need. This home is a living example of love in action through the cooperation of generous hearted people. We pray it will always be filled with light and love."

The family chose to work with CityTeam, one of the largest faith-based non-profits in the Northern California Bay Area, because of their proven success helping women who are experiencing homelessness that are pregnant or have children. With five locations across the United States, CityTeam serves over 500,000 individuals per year in areas with some of the largest populations of people experiencing homelessness in the country.

The United States Interagency Council on Homelessness reports that families with children experiencing homelessness represent one-third of all people experiencing homelessness on a given night - and 59% of people experiencing homelessness in families are children under the age of 18. For some time CityTeam had been looking to open a new safe home for women and children to live. That's when the Kinkade family approached them wanting to help.

"As more and more women and children are experiencing homelessness in our community, there is a growing need for transitional housing to help people rebuild their lives in a safe environment where they can work toward their goals of employment and

permanent housing," said Glen Peterson, CityTeam President. "When the Kinkade Family Foundation offered this beautiful home to us, it was truly an answer to our prayers."

CityTeam's House of Light will welcome women and their children to a cozy home in a local San Jose neighborhood. The women invited to stay at this home will have graduated from CityTeam programs and are working toward their goal of independent living.

"The grand opening of CityTeam House of Light champions new beginnings for San José's vulnerable women and children—exemplifying the importance of private-public partnerships to serve our communities in need," said Mayor Sam Liccardo. "With this expansion, CityTeam builds on their work to provide critical support for creating a path to self-sufficiency."

The ribbon cutting ceremony for CityTeam's House of Light in San Jose, CA will take place on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 9:30am by special invitation only. Speakers will include Kinkade Family Foundation President Nanette Kinkade, City of San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and CityTeam President Glen Peterson. For more information on CityTeam programs, visit CityTeam.org

About CityTeam:

CityTeam is a faith-based, non-profit organization dedicated to restoring lives and transforming communities by providing compassionate care to our neighbors experiencing poverty, hunger, homelessness and addiction. Through CityTeam's programs – including food, shelter, transitional housing, addiction recovery, learning & career training, counseling and other essential care – men, women and children are able to find hope that leads to lasting change. CityTeam was founded in the Bay Area in 1957 and serves 500,000 people a year in five cities across the United States. For more information, visit cityteam.org

About Kinkade Family Foundation

The Kinkade Family Foundation is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization that is dedicated to sharing Thomas Kinkade's art, supporting the arts and creative process, and pursuing humanitarian works in the global community. For more information, visit kinkadefamilyfoundation.org

