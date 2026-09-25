American Assets Trust Aktie
WKN DE: A1H59V / ISIN: US0240131047
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25.09.2026 23:31:01
American Assets Trust Executive Chairman Rady Buys Over $1 Million Shares. Does This Make AAT a Buy?
Ernest S. Rady, the founder and Executive Chairman of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT), purchased 50,000 shares of common stock at $21.65 per share on Sept. 14, 2026. SEC Form 4 filing.
Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($21.65); post-transaction value based on Sept. 14, 2026 market close ($21.64).
American Assets Trust is a diversified real estate investment trust with a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, leveraging over 50 years of operational expertise in premium property acquisition and management. The company maintains a fully integrated management structure with 232 employees, generating $439.70 million in trailing twelve-month (TTM) revenue while demonstrating operational profitability with $20.70 million in TTM net income. AAT's competitive positioning centers on its focus on high-barrier-to-entry markets and its internally managed operational model, which provides enhanced control over asset quality and tenant relationships.
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