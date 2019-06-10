American Association for Access, Equity and Diversity Announces The Headliners for its 45th National Conference and Annual Meeting

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A'Lelia Bundles, author of "On Her Own Ground: The Life and Times of Madam C.J. Walker" and Ms. Walker's great-great granddaughter, joins keynote speakers Victoria A. Lipnic, Commissioner for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and Craig Leen, Director of the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, at AAAED's 45th National Conference and Annual Meeting. The longest-serving association of professionals in the fields of equal opportunity, affirmative action and diversity will convene in Indianapolis, IN, June 10 – 13th. Themed Moving Beyond Diversity Towards Equity and Inclusion, the meeting will be held at the Hyatt Regency Indianapolis. The Hyatt is located at One South Capitol Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

Founded in 1974 as the American Association for Affirmative Action (AAAA), AAAED is a national not-for-profit association of professionals working in the areas of equal opportunity, compliance and diversity. AAAED has 45 years of leadership in providing professional training to members, enabling them to be more successful and productive in their careers. It also promotes understanding and advocacy of affirmative action and other equal opportunity laws to enhance the tenets of access, inclusion and equality in employment, economic and educational opportunities.

During the conference, AAAED will honor ten icons of equal opportunity and diversity at its Annual Awards Luncheon Ceremony. The celebration will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

The AAAED Awards honorees are as follows:

Gregory W. Porter, member of the 120th Indiana General Assembly and President of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators (NBCSL), will receive the AAAED Drum Major for Justice Award.

Marshall Rose, M.S.W., former president of the American Association for Affirmative Action, will receive the Arthur A. Fletcher Lifetime Achievement Award.

Dr. Tomás D. Morales, President, California State University, San Bernardino, will receive the Cesar Estrada Chavez Award.

Dr. Johnnetta Betsch Cole, Principal Consultant with Cook Ross, Inc., former Director of the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art, and former president of Bennett and Spelman Colleges, will receive the Rosa Parks Award.

Deb Dagit, President, Deb Dagit Diversity, LLC, and BOSMA Enterprises, Navigating Blindness, will receive the Edward M. Kennedy Community Service Award.

Cummins Inc. and Eli Lilly and Company will receive the Roosevelt Thomas, Jr. Champion of Diversity Award.

Law Student Taylor Dumpson and Karina Garduno, Assistant Director for Multicultural Programming, Indiana University Purdue University of Indiana, will receive the Emerging Leader Award.

"We are delighted to have Ms. Bundles, Commissioner Lipnic, Director Leen and such outstanding icons of social justice, diversity and equal opportunity at our 45th meeting of equal opportunity professionals," said Dr. Richard Anthony Baker, president of AAAED.

The conference features Diversity Management Training, a New Professionals Academy, training on Title IX including Sexual Harassment prevention, and a number of workshops and plenary sessions on equal opportunity compliance and diversity management. The conference also includes a program on the emerging issue of hate and bias on college campuses, hosted by the Fund for Leadership, Equity, Access and Diversity (LEAD Fund), a nonprofit affiliate of AAAED.

The AAAED 45th National Conference and Annual Meeting is open to the press. For more information or to register for the Conference, go to: https://www.aaaed.org/aaaed/Conference_Agenda1.asp. For more information about the Awards Program honorees, click here https://www.aaaed.org/aaaed/AAAED_Access_Equity_and_Diversity_Awards_for_2019.asp.

SOURCE American Association for Access, Equity and Diversity