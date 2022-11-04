American Axle Confirms Not Engaged In Any Discussions To Sell Company

(RTTNews) - Reacting to media speculation regarding the company on Friday, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. or AAM (AXL) said in a statement that we are not engaged in any discussions to sell the company and that we are not otherwise for sale.

The company added it is important to state this despite its long-standing policy to not publicly comment on market rumors and media speculation.

The company noted that, "In the ordinary course of executing on its strategic plan, we continuously monitor market conditions and assess industry developments and we regularly consider strategic opportunities that serve the best interests of the company (including our customers and associates) and its shareholders."