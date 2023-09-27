American Banker Names Fourteen Leaders from Fifth Third Bank to 2023 Most Powerful Women Lists

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, is pleased to announce that 14 of its female leaders have been named 2023 Most Powerful Women in Banking honorees by American Banker. The annual list highlights standout accomplishments of female executives in banking and finance and this marks the largest number of award winners in Fifth Third’s history. The Bank’s 2023 honorees are:

Most Powerful Women in Banking

Bridgit Chayt , executive vice president, head of commercial payments and treasury management.

, executive vice president, head of commercial payments and treasury management. Melissa Stevens, executive vice president, chief marketing officer and head of marketing and design.

Most Powerful Team in Banking

Kristine Garrett, executive vice president, group regional president and head, Wealth & Asset Management.

executive vice president, group regional president and head, Wealth & Asset Management. Katelyn Browning, vice president and manager, Wealth & Asset Management strategy.

vice president and manager, Wealth & Asset Management strategy. Tricia Eltonhead, senior vice president and Private Bank sales practice leader.

senior vice president and Private Bank sales practice leader. Jenny Franta, senior vice president, managing director, personal trust.

senior vice president, managing director, personal trust. Lori Frischer, senior vice president, managing director, shared services, investment advisers and institutional services.

senior vice president, managing director, shared services, investment advisers and institutional services. Heidi Jark, senior vice president, managing director, Foundation Office.

senior vice president, managing director, Foundation Office. Frieda Rakhman, senior vice president, managing director, Business Transition Advisory Team and family wealth services.

senior vice president, managing director, Business Transition Advisory Team and family wealth services. Mary Ellen Reilly, senior vice president, managing director, investment management and trust.

senior vice president, managing director, investment management and trust. Mary Robbins, senior vice president and Fifth Third Wealth Advisors chief investment strategist.

senior vice president and Fifth Third Wealth Advisors chief investment strategist. Lisa Tesarik, senior vice president, managing director, IMG administration and infrastructure optimization.

senior vice president, managing director, IMG administration and infrastructure optimization. Marcie Wright, senior vice president, managing director, Private Bank portfolio management.

Most Powerful Women in Banking: Next 2023

Jessica Farris, senior vice president, director of credit risk management.

"These leaders represent the best in our industry,” said Fifth Third President and CEO Tim Spence. "They deliver exceptional results for our customers and work to build stronger communities. On behalf of the Bank, we’re proud of you.”

For more than 20 years, American Banker or its predecessor publication has recognized the leading women in banking. Through a rigorous nomination process, the publication selects and recognizes top-performing female executives in banking. In addition to awarding honors to Most Powerful Women in Banking designees, American Banker also identifies and salutes the Most Powerful Women to Watch, Most Powerful Women in Banking Top Teams and Most Powerful Women in Banking: Next – an annual list of rising stars.

