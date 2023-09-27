American Battery Bags $20 Mln Grant From DOE To Boost Commercialization Of Battery Recycling

(RTTNews) - American Battery Technology Co. (ABAT) announced on Wednesday that it has received a contract grant award of $20 million from the U.S. Department of Energy or DOE for multi-partner industry collaboration.

The collaboration aims to commercialize new techniques for lithium-ion battery recycling to manufacture low-cost and low-environmental impact domestic critical battery materials.

This contract grant award has a project start date of October 1.

As part of this industry collaboration, ABAT is serving as the prime recipient of this grant award and is working in partnership with three public universities, three national laboratories, and one private corporation.

Under the grant award, the U.S. DOE will provide $10 million in direct funding, while ABTC and its project partners will contribute an additional $10 million worth of cost-share resources, bringing the total project investment to $20 million.

ABAT is currently working on the first phase of its commercial-scale integrated lithium-ion battery recycling technologies at its facility in Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center.