|
27.09.2023 14:20:49
American Battery Bags $20 Mln Grant From DOE To Boost Commercialization Of Battery Recycling
(RTTNews) - American Battery Technology Co. (ABAT) announced on Wednesday that it has received a contract grant award of $20 million from the U.S. Department of Energy or DOE for multi-partner industry collaboration.
The collaboration aims to commercialize new techniques for lithium-ion battery recycling to manufacture low-cost and low-environmental impact domestic critical battery materials.
This contract grant award has a project start date of October 1.
As part of this industry collaboration, ABAT is serving as the prime recipient of this grant award and is working in partnership with three public universities, three national laboratories, and one private corporation.
Under the grant award, the U.S. DOE will provide $10 million in direct funding, while ABTC and its project partners will contribute an additional $10 million worth of cost-share resources, bringing the total project investment to $20 million.
ABAT is currently working on the first phase of its commercial-scale integrated lithium-ion battery recycling technologies at its facility in Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu American Battery Metals Corporation Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu American Battery Metals Corporation Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerÖlpreis steigt weiter: ATX wieder in der Gewinnzone -- DAX auf Vortagsniveau -- Wall Street zu Handelsstart im Minus -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich mit Verlusten
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigen sich Vorzeichenwechsel. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startet einen neuen Stabilisierungsversuch. Die US-Börsen gehen am Donnerstag tiefer in den Handel. Die Anleger in Fernost trennten sich mehrheitlich von Aktien.