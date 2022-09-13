American Battery Solutions Commences Production of Proliance Intelligent Battery Series™ Lithium-Ion Battery Line Serving Rapidly Growing Fleet, Commercial, Off-Highway and Marine Markets

LAKE ORION, Mich., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Battery Solutions (ABS), a leader in the design, development and manufacturing of advanced battery technology, announced today that will begin production of its proprietary high-voltage Proliance Intelligent Battery Series™ T350-50 line at the end of 2022. The Proliance line is the first standardized high voltage product in the ABS battery portfolio serving the rapidly growing fleet, commercial and off-highway vehicle markets, as well as the emerging marine EV market.

According to Prescient & Strategic Intelligence the electric truck market in the United States is forecast to grow to more than $15B by 2030, while the off-highway EV market expected to grow to more than $17B by 2030 according to Grand View Research. ABS' Proliance family of batteries are intended to meet the challenging requirements of these markets with the launch of a 350V 52kWh pack.

"Volatile fossil fuel prices and increasing calls for emission-free commercial vehicles are driving significant and sustained growth in the market; both commercial and off-road EV markets are growing by CAGR's of 30-50 percent between now and 2030," said Subhash Dhar, ABS Founder, Chairman and CEO. "We are perfectly positioned to help meet the demand for reliable high-performing lithium-ion batteries in all of these applications."

Dhar continued, "Our Proliance Intelligent Battery Series is designed and built on ABS' combined decades of experience in battery engineering and production. Proliance offers next-generation thermal and battery management systems in an IP69K-sealed environment, especially important in off-road and marine applications, as well as advanced monitoring and diagnostics capabilities for preventive maintenance with easy interface with CCS fast chargers." The Proliance battery offers a safe, high-energy density, long life solution at competitive market costs and will be on display in booth #2805 at The Battery Show 2022 in Novi, Michigan from September 13 to 15.

As a recent example of market demand, Dhar pointed to a multi-year supply agreement with Forza X1, Inc., the wholly-owned subsidiary of Twin Vee Power Cats, Co. in which ABS will supply Proliance T350-50 lithium-ion batteries to power Forza X1's novel FX1 electric boat. Proliance offers reliability and durability along with the robust performance recreational boaters expect and value most. ABS is also in negotiations with several Blue Chip companies to develop long-term supply agreements with the intention of adopting the Proliance batteries in their vehicle architectures.

Production for this and other new applications is ramping up at ABS' Springboro, Ohio Advanced Manufacturing Center, with deliveries on track for the fourth quarter.

All ABS high-voltage batteries are designed, tested, and manufactured to the latest standards and specifications for fleet, commercial, industrial, truck, marine, off-highway and automotive markets. ABS lithium-ion solutions offer zero maintenance and long life both original equipment solutions.

About American Battery Solutions

ABS designs and manufactures modular battery solutions for transportation, industrial and commercial markets primarily in North America and Europe. The team at American Battery Solutions Inc. includes some of the most recognized battery systems experts in the industry with decades of experience in designing, developing and manufacturing high-volume advanced battery systems. Those experts are now applying this experience to serve emerging and growing markets, concentrating on module production, pack assembly and customer integration.

ABS operates a 120,000 sq. ft. Innovation Center in Michigan and a dedicated 170,000 sq. ft purpose-built state of the art advanced manufacturing center in Ohio. It employs more than 175 people in Michigan, Ohio, Texas and California.

