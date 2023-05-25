American Battery Solutions, Inc. Demonstrates 9540A Module-level Compliance for TeraStor™ SuperCell Assembly

Certified testing process confirms the revolutionary TeraStor™ architecture surpasses UL requirements for thermal runaway safety at the module level, demonstrates no cell-to-cell propagation

BOSTON, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Battery Solutions, Inc.’s Energy Storage Solutions division (ABS ESS), manufacturer of the ultra-high-density TeraStor™ lithium-ion battery energy storage platform, today announced the successful completion of 9540A module-level testing by ESRG and FRA; as planned, witnessed and certified by Intertek.



This represents a critical milestone in demonstrating the unparalleled inherent safety of the TeraStor™ system architecture. The rigorous testing process was executed on a set of five SuperCells containing 90 individual cells in ABS ESS’ robust proprietary configuration.

The TeraStor™ system design incorporates multiple levels of built-in safety features. As such, the third-party testing authorities needed to take extra steps to initiate thermal runaway. "When they were able to do so, the unique fire-safety features of the design certainly shone. The way this architecture prevents cell-to-cell propagation is an industry-first,” said Greg Tremelling, ABS ESS Vice President of Engineering. "No surrounding cells were affected by the event, which is exactly as expected with this revolutionary design.”

The company is continuing with extensive testing and will proceed with unit-level 9540A procedures in the coming months. For more information on American Battery Solutions’ Energy Storage Division and the 7.2 MWh (600MWh/acre) TeraStor™, please visit https://www.americanbatterysolutions.com/ess/ess-home.

