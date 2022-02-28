American Business Bank Promotes Gary Cook to Regional Executive Vice President, Real Estate Manager

AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK (OTCQX: AMBZ) today proudly announced the promotion of Gary Cook to Regional Executive Vice President, Real Estate Manager.

Cook joined American Business Bank (ABB) in November 2017 as a Senior Vice President, Real Estate Officer. Cook has 34 years of Real Estate banking experience at various financial institutions.

"We are excited to have Gary in this leadership role, we are confident his exceptional performance and expertise will continue to shine in this new position,” said Leon Blankstein, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director at ABB.

"Gary has been a valuable senior officer of the bank. He is a very experienced real estate lending professional and an inspirational leader, two qualities that ensure success in his new role,” said Patti Vollmer, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer at ABB.

Cook and his team are experienced business bankers who understand the local market and who specialize in Real Estate partnering with businesses and entrepreneurs to meet their financial needs.

ABOUT AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK

American Business Bank, headquartered in downtown Los Angeles, offers a wide range of financial services to the business marketplace. Clients include wholesalers, manufacturers, service businesses, professionals and non-profits. American Business Bank has eight Loan Production Offices in strategic locations including: North Orange County in Anaheim, Orange County in Irvine, South Bay in Torrance, San Fernando Valley in Woodland Hills, Riverside County in Corona, Inland Empire in Ontario and LA Coastal in Long Beach.

