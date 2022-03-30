American Campus Communities Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

American Campus Communities (NYSE: ACC) is proud to be certified by Great Place to Work® for the third year. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at American Campus Communities, the nation’s largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing properties. This year, 92 percent of employees said it’s a great place to work – 35 points higher than the average U.S. company.

American Campus Communities team volunteers with nonprofit partner, the Boys and Girls Clubs of America

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that American Campus Communities is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

ACC provides its employees with the tools and opportunities to be successful leaders in and outside of the workplace. With initiatives that increase responsibility and autonomy for its employees, ACC is described by its employees as "keeping people and culture at the forefront.”

"We are thrilled to have once again been recognized with the Great Place to Work-Certified award,” said Bill Bayless, CEO at American Campus Communities. "Having our team members independently demonstrate their appreciation for our culture along with their high levels of career satisfaction for a third year, especially in light of all the challenges we faced related to the Covid pandemic, is a true testament to the quality of the company we have all built together. We consider our team’s fulfillment as one of the key drivers to our success. We are honored to support our team members today and every day as they continue to make American Campus Communities a place where students love living and employees love working.”

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93 percent more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of December 31, 2021, American Campus Communities owned 166 student housing properties containing approximately 111,900 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 203 properties with approximately 140,900 beds.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

