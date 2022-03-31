American Campus Communities Named One of America's Most Trusted Companies by Newsweek

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE: ACC), the nation’s largest owner, manager and developer of student housing communities, announces that it has been named to Newsweek's inaugural list of "America's Most Trusted Companies" in the overall Real Estate category.

As one of only 13 real estate-related companies on the list, ACC earned the number two spot on this prestigious new ranking based on a holistic approach to evaluating trust that took into consideration the three main touchpoints of customer, investor and employee trust. It is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

"Earning and maintaining the trust of investors, university partners, employees and our student residents has always been a key focus of our success," said Bill Bayless, CEO at American Campus Communities. "This recognition is a testament that our core value to always ‘do the right thing’ has resonated well with all of our stakeholders as we have strived for nearly 30 years to conduct ourselves and our business with the highest levels of integrity and a commitment to excellence.”

America's Most Trusted Companies were identified by an independent survey based on a sample of approximately 50,000 U.S. residents and a total of 110,000 evaluations were submitted, which resulted in a list of the top 400 Most Trusted Companies across 22 industries.

"In recent years, particularly through the pandemic, trust has taken on more meaning for businesses than just square dealing and avoiding scandal,” writes Nancy Cooper, global editor in chief, Newsweek in her cover letter announcing the list. "Increasingly, consumers, employers and investors also want to know that a company shares their beliefs and values before they'll come aboard.”

ACC has long been recognized as an industry leader in corporate responsibility and sustainability. It is also known as a great place to work, being recently certified by Great Place to Work® for the third year based on what current employees say about their work experience. This year, 92 percent of employees said it’s a great place to work – 35 points higher than the average U.S. company. Additionally, ACC has been twice named one of America’s Top 100 Most Trustworthy Companies by Forbes.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of December 31, 2021, American Campus Communities owned 166 student housing properties containing approximately 111,900 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 203 properties with approximately 140,900 beds.

