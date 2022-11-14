American Campus Communities Promotes Kim Voss as New Chief Financial Officer

American Campus Communities (ACC), the nation’s largest student housing manager, owner and developer has announced the promotion of Kim Voss to Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114006117/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Voss joined the company in 2004 as ACC’s first SEC Reporting Manager to lead financial operations through its initial public offering and transition to a publicly traded company. Throughout her 18-year tenure, she has led the company’s accounting and financial reporting functions including SEC reporting, technical accounting, Sarbanes Oxley compliance, and financial systems implementation, as the VP Controller, SVP Controller and most recently EVP Chief Accounting Officer.

"We are so excited to have Kim Voss step into the role of CFO, marking the continued progression of her career at American Campus Communities and expanding upon the meaningful impact she’s already had on the company over the past 18 years,” said Bill Bayless, chief executive officer at American Campus Communities. "Kim will be instrumental in helping us all focus on our goal to further strengthen our position as the nation’s leader in the student housing industry.”

Voss will be taking over the CFO position from Daniel Perry, who is retiring from the company after serving ACC for almost 18 years in a variety of roles.

"I could not have asked for a better teammate in helping guide the company through the pandemic and our final chapters as a public company and congratulate Daniel on his new endeavors,” said Bayless.

As ACC’s Chief Financial Officer, Voss will be responsible for all aspects of the company’s financial operations including accounting, treasury, debt and capital markets, tax, risk management, financial planning and reporting, financial systems and internal controls.

Voss earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a Master’s in Professional Accounting from The University of Texas at Austin. Voss is a CPA and a member of the advisory council for The University of Texas McCombs School of Business Department of Accounting. She also enjoys participating in charitable activities as a Board member of Folds of Honor – Central Texas, which provides educational scholarships to military families across the nation, and Eanes Education Foundation, which fosters excellence in Eanes ISD public schools.

For more information about the company, please visit www.americancampus.com.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, a Blackstone portfolio company, is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company has expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of June 30, 2022, American Campus Communities owned 166 student housing properties containing approximately 111,900 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC’s total managed portfolio consisted of 204 properties with approximately 143,100 beds. Visit www.americancampus.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114006117/en/