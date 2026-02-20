SEC Aktie
American Capital Management Doubles Down on Novanta Stock, According to Latest SEC Filing
On February 17, 2026, American Capital Management Inc reported a buy of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT), adding 163,005 shares in the fourth quarter for an estimated $18.56 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.Novanta delivers advanced photonics and precision motion components for medical and industrial original equipment manufacturers worldwide.According to its SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, American Capital Management Inc increased its position in Novanta by 163,005 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of these purchases was $18.56 million, calculated using the average closing price over the quarter. At quarter end, the fund held 381,866 shares valued at $45.44 million. The total value of the NOVT stake rose $23.52 million from the prior quarter, a change reflecting both share additions and price appreciation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
