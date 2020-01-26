|
American Casting and Manufacturing Provides 3 Ways to Use Bolt Seals in 2020
PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolt seals are instrumental in mitigating the risk of loss, theft, and tampering within the global supply chain. Professionals across a wide array of industries rely on high security bolt seals to protect high value cargo, cross-border shipments, and vehicles. There are quite a few ways companies can utilize bolt seals to increase the security of their goods.
American Casting and Manufacturing provides three ways your organization can use bolt seals in 2020.
Remember, bolt seals are most effective when your team is properly trained on their use, how to fasten them, and signs of attempted tampering. To increase the level of security even further when using bolt seals, consider utilizing custom coloring, unique numbering, and combining model types for layered security. American Casting and Manufacturing provides multiple bolt seal varieties and customization options to fit your organization's needs.
About American Casting and Manufacturing
American Casting and Manufacturing tamper evident seals supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2015 quality management systems.
