American Chemistry Council to Hold Press Conference Regarding the Need to Improve Implementation of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA)

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Chemistry Council (ACC) is urgently calling on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to reverse misguided policy changes and get TSCA implementation back on track.

If the U.S. is to remain a global leader in innovation, TSCA implementation is critical. Promoting the safe use of the essential products of chemistry is a shared responsibility of manufacturers, the government, and those who use or sell chemical products. TSCA can either be a catalyst to addressing our nation's and the world's pressing challenges or it can create an unnecessary barrier to progress. Implementing TSCA in the sensible, risk- and science-based manner the 2016 bipartisan amendments call for is the best way to catalyze progress.

After years of work and negotiations among lawmakers of both parties, as well as extensive engagement by stakeholders from industrial, environmental, public health, animal rights, and labor organizations, in 2016 Congress overwhelmingly passed the bipartisan legislation to modernize TSCA for the first time since the original law was passed more than 40 years ago. ACC and its members were key supporters of this, historic bipartisan effort.

"Congress intended the amendments to TSCA to protect Americans' health and our environment while importantly supporting economic growth, manufacturing in the U.S., and promoting America's role as the world's leading innovator," said Chris Jahn, President and CEO, ACC. "Six years later, TSCA implementation is in a dismal state. More than ever, we must help ensure America's supply chains are resilient. EPA's delays, faulty processes, and policy changes that run counter to the statute are exacerbating already critical supply chain issues. If we don't fix TSCA implementation now, products that consumers and critical industries rely on will be severely impacted, and America's supply chain problems will continue to go from bad to worse."

What: "State of TSCA Report: Fix Implementation Now Before It's Too Late"

Press conference by ACC to discuss the current state of TSCA, its impact on both the American public and the U.S. economy, and solutions to improve TSCA implementation.

Hear about six key problems with the EPA's approach to TSCA implementation and six key solutions ACC proposes to get TSCA back on track.



When: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 10:00 AM EDT



Where: Register for Meeting Invitation



Who: Chris Jahn, President and CEO, ACC

Dr. Kimberly Wise White, Vice President, Regulatory and Scientific Affairs, ACC

Ross Eisenberg, Vice President, Federal Government Affairs, ACC

American Chemistry Council

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) represents the leading companies engaged in the multibillion-dollar business of chemistry. ACC members apply the science of chemistry to make innovative products, technologies and services that make people's lives better, healthier and safer. ACC is committed to improved environmental, health, safety and security performance through Responsible Care®; common sense advocacy addressing major public policy issues; and health and environmental research and product testing. ACC members and chemistry companies are among the largest investors in research and development, and are advancing products, processes and technologies to address climate change, enhance air and water quality, and progress toward a more sustainable, circular economy.

